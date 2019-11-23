Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Anim scores 14 to lift Marquette past Robert Morris 66-62

November 23, 2019
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Sacar Anim finished with 14 points and six rebounds as Marquette slipped past Robert Morris 66-62 on Saturday.

Markus Howard had 11 points for the Golden Eagles (3-1). Koby McEwen and Brendan Bailey pitched in with 10 points apiece.

Dante Treacy topped the Colonials (1-6) with 14 points and five assists. AJ Bramah and reserve Sayveon McEwen each scored 11 with Bramah adding six rebounds. Josh Williams hit two 3-pointers and scored 10.

Marquette had a decided advantage at the free-throw line, sinking 22 of 28 (79%), while the Colonials made 10 of 14 (71%).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

