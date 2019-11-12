AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 11, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Baltimore Ravens (7)
|7
|2
|0
|375
|4
|2. New England Patriots (5)
|8
|1
|0
|372
|3
|3. San Francisco 49ers
|8
|1
|0
|357
|1
|4. Seattle Seahawks
|8
|2
|0
|353
|5
|5. Green Bay Packers
|8
|2
|0
|332
|7
|6. New Orleans Saints
|7
|2
|0
|326
|2
|7. Minnesota Vikings
|7
|3
|0
|316
|8
|8. Houston Texans
|6
|3
|0
|293
|9
|9. Kansas City Chiefs
|6
|4
|0
|286
|6
|10. Dallas Cowboys
|5
|4
|0
|259
|10
|11. Buffalo Bills
|6
|3
|0
|251
|11
|12. Philadelphia Eagles
|5
|4
|0
|241
|15
|13. Pittsburgh Steelers
|5
|4
|0
|237
|17
|14. Los Angeles Rams
|5
|4
|0
|230
|12
|15. Carolina Panthers
|5
|4
|0
|228
|14
|16. Oakland Raiders
|5
|4
|0
|218
|16
|17. Indianapolis Colts
|5
|4
|0
|217
|13
|18. Tennessee Titans
|5
|5
|0
|183
|20
|19. Chicago Bears
|4
|5
|0
|153
|23
|20. Los Angeles Chargers
|4
|6
|0
|152
|19
|21. Jacksonville Jaguars
|4
|5
|0
|143
|21
|22. Detroit Lions
|3
|5
|1
|121
|18
|23. Cleveland Browns
|3
|6
|0
|114
|26
|24. Arizona Cardinals
|3
|6
|1
|113
|22
|25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|3
|6
|0
|105
|25
|26. Denver Broncos
|3
|6
|0
|103
|24
|27. Atlanta Falcons
|2
|7
|0
|72
|28
|28. Miami Dolphins
|2
|7
|0
|62
|29
|29. New York Jets
|2
|7
|0
|51
|31
|30. New York Giants
|2
|8
|0
|35
|27
|31. Washington Redskins
|1
|8
|0
|26
|29
|32. Cincinnati Bengals
|0
|9
|0
|12
|32
VOTING PANEL
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
