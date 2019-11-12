Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AP Pro32-Power Rankings

November 12, 2019 1:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 11, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. Baltimore Ravens (7) 7 2 0 375 4
2. New England Patriots (5) 8 1 0 372 3
3. San Francisco 49ers 8 1 0 357 1
4. Seattle Seahawks 8 2 0 353 5
5. Green Bay Packers 8 2 0 332 7
6. New Orleans Saints 7 2 0 326 2
7. Minnesota Vikings 7 3 0 316 8
8. Houston Texans 6 3 0 293 9
9. Kansas City Chiefs 6 4 0 286 6
10. Dallas Cowboys 5 4 0 259 10
11. Buffalo Bills 6 3 0 251 11
12. Philadelphia Eagles 5 4 0 241 15
13. Pittsburgh Steelers 5 4 0 237 17
14. Los Angeles Rams 5 4 0 230 12
15. Carolina Panthers 5 4 0 228 14
16. Oakland Raiders 5 4 0 218 16
17. Indianapolis Colts 5 4 0 217 13
18. Tennessee Titans 5 5 0 183 20
19. Chicago Bears 4 5 0 153 23
20. Los Angeles Chargers 4 6 0 152 19
21. Jacksonville Jaguars 4 5 0 143 21
22. Detroit Lions 3 5 1 121 18
23. Cleveland Browns 3 6 0 114 26
24. Arizona Cardinals 3 6 1 113 22
25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 6 0 105 25
26. Denver Broncos 3 6 0 103 24
27. Atlanta Falcons 2 7 0 72 28
28. Miami Dolphins 2 7 0 62 29
29. New York Jets 2 7 0 51 31
30. New York Giants 2 8 0 35 27
31. Washington Redskins 1 8 0 26 29
32. Cincinnati Bengals 0 9 0 12 32

___

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Advertisement

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 Federal RFP Pricing Strategy Training,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guardmen train Oman sailors aboard USS Normandy

Today in History

1954: Ellis Island closes