AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 11, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Baltimore Ravens (7) 7 2 0 375 4 2. New England Patriots (5) 8 1 0 372 3 3. San Francisco 49ers 8 1 0 357 1 4. Seattle Seahawks 8 2 0 353 5 5. Green Bay Packers 8 2 0 332 7 6. New Orleans Saints 7 2 0 326 2 7. Minnesota Vikings 7 3 0 316 8 8. Houston Texans 6 3 0 293 9 9. Kansas City Chiefs 6 4 0 286 6 10. Dallas Cowboys 5 4 0 259 10 11. Buffalo Bills 6 3 0 251 11 12. Philadelphia Eagles 5 4 0 241 15 13. Pittsburgh Steelers 5 4 0 237 17 14. Los Angeles Rams 5 4 0 230 12 15. Carolina Panthers 5 4 0 228 14 16. Oakland Raiders 5 4 0 218 16 17. Indianapolis Colts 5 4 0 217 13 18. Tennessee Titans 5 5 0 183 20 19. Chicago Bears 4 5 0 153 23 20. Los Angeles Chargers 4 6 0 152 19 21. Jacksonville Jaguars 4 5 0 143 21 22. Detroit Lions 3 5 1 121 18 23. Cleveland Browns 3 6 0 114 26 24. Arizona Cardinals 3 6 1 113 22 25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 6 0 105 25 26. Denver Broncos 3 6 0 103 24 27. Atlanta Falcons 2 7 0 72 28 28. Miami Dolphins 2 7 0 62 29 29. New York Jets 2 7 0 51 31 30. New York Giants 2 8 0 35 27 31. Washington Redskins 1 8 0 26 29 32. Cincinnati Bengals 0 9 0 12 32

___

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Advertisement

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.