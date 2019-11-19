Listen Live Sports

AP Pro32-Power Rankings

November 19, 2019
 
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 18, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. Baltimore Ravens (10) 8 2 0 378 1
2. New England Patriots (2) 9 1 0 372 2
3. San Francisco 49ers 9 1 0 358 3
4. Seattle Seahawks 8 2 0 348 4
5. Green Bay Packers 8 2 0 332 5
6. New Orleans Saints 8 2 0 329 6
7. Minnesota Vikings 8 3 0 314 7
8. Kansas City Chiefs 7 4 0 301 9
9. Dallas Cowboys 6 4 0 275 10
10. Buffalo Bills 7 3 0 268 11
11. Indianapolis Colts 6 4 0 253 17
11. Houston Texans 6 4 0 253 8
13. Los Angeles Rams 6 4 0 249 14
14. Oakland Raiders 6 4 0 244 16
15. Philadelphia Eagles 5 5 0 221 12
16. Carolina Panthers 5 5 0 197 15
17. Pittsburgh Steelers 5 5 0 193 13
18. Tennessee Titans 5 5 0 185 18
19. Los Angeles Chargers 4 7 0 156 20
20. Cleveland Browns 4 6 0 145 23
21. Jacksonville Jaguars 4 6 0 134 21
22. Chicago Bears 4 6 0 131 19
23. Arizona Cardinals 3 7 1 124 24
24. Atlanta Falcons 3 7 0 116 27
25. Detroit Lions 3 6 1 100 22
26. Denver Broncos 3 7 0 90 26
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 7 0 82 25
28. New York Jets 3 7 0 67 29
29. Miami Dolphins 2 8 0 49 28
30. New York Giants 2 8 0 35 30
31. Washington Redskins 1 9 0 24 31
32. Cincinnati Bengals 0 10 0 13 32

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

