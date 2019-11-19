AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 18, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Baltimore Ravens (10)
|8
|2
|0
|378
|1
|2. New England Patriots (2)
|9
|1
|0
|372
|2
|3. San Francisco 49ers
|9
|1
|0
|358
|3
|4. Seattle Seahawks
|8
|2
|0
|348
|4
|5. Green Bay Packers
|8
|2
|0
|332
|5
|6. New Orleans Saints
|8
|2
|0
|329
|6
|7. Minnesota Vikings
|8
|3
|0
|314
|7
|8. Kansas City Chiefs
|7
|4
|0
|301
|9
|9. Dallas Cowboys
|6
|4
|0
|275
|10
|10. Buffalo Bills
|7
|3
|0
|268
|11
|11. Indianapolis Colts
|6
|4
|0
|253
|17
|11. Houston Texans
|6
|4
|0
|253
|8
|13. Los Angeles Rams
|6
|4
|0
|249
|14
|14. Oakland Raiders
|6
|4
|0
|244
|16
|15. Philadelphia Eagles
|5
|5
|0
|221
|12
|16. Carolina Panthers
|5
|5
|0
|197
|15
|17. Pittsburgh Steelers
|5
|5
|0
|193
|13
|18. Tennessee Titans
|5
|5
|0
|185
|18
|19. Los Angeles Chargers
|4
|7
|0
|156
|20
|20. Cleveland Browns
|4
|6
|0
|145
|23
|21. Jacksonville Jaguars
|4
|6
|0
|134
|21
|22. Chicago Bears
|4
|6
|0
|131
|19
|23. Arizona Cardinals
|3
|7
|1
|124
|24
|24. Atlanta Falcons
|3
|7
|0
|116
|27
|25. Detroit Lions
|3
|6
|1
|100
|22
|26. Denver Broncos
|3
|7
|0
|90
|26
|27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|3
|7
|0
|82
|25
|28. New York Jets
|3
|7
|0
|67
|29
|29. Miami Dolphins
|2
|8
|0
|49
|28
|30. New York Giants
|2
|8
|0
|35
|30
|31. Washington Redskins
|1
|9
|0
|24
|31
|32. Cincinnati Bengals
|0
|10
|0
|13
|32
___
VOTING PANEL
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
___
Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.