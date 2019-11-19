AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 18, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Baltimore Ravens (10) 8 2 0 378 1 2. New England Patriots (2) 9 1 0 372 2 3. San Francisco 49ers 9 1 0 358 3 4. Seattle Seahawks 8 2 0 348 4 5. Green Bay Packers 8 2 0 332 5 6. New Orleans Saints 8 2 0 329 6 7. Minnesota Vikings 8 3 0 314 7 8. Kansas City Chiefs 7 4 0 301 9 9. Dallas Cowboys 6 4 0 275 10 10. Buffalo Bills 7 3 0 268 11 11. Indianapolis Colts 6 4 0 253 17 11. Houston Texans 6 4 0 253 8 13. Los Angeles Rams 6 4 0 249 14 14. Oakland Raiders 6 4 0 244 16 15. Philadelphia Eagles 5 5 0 221 12 16. Carolina Panthers 5 5 0 197 15 17. Pittsburgh Steelers 5 5 0 193 13 18. Tennessee Titans 5 5 0 185 18 19. Los Angeles Chargers 4 7 0 156 20 20. Cleveland Browns 4 6 0 145 23 21. Jacksonville Jaguars 4 6 0 134 21 22. Chicago Bears 4 6 0 131 19 23. Arizona Cardinals 3 7 1 124 24 24. Atlanta Falcons 3 7 0 116 27 25. Detroit Lions 3 6 1 100 22 26. Denver Broncos 3 7 0 90 26 27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 7 0 82 25 28. New York Jets 3 7 0 67 29 29. Miami Dolphins 2 8 0 49 28 30. New York Giants 2 8 0 35 30 31. Washington Redskins 1 9 0 24 31 32. Cincinnati Bengals 0 10 0 13 32

___

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

