AP source: Mets decide to hire Beltrán as manager

November 1, 2019 4:21 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press the New York Mets have decided to hire Carlos Beltrán as their manager.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the team has not made an announcement.

Beltrán has never managed before. He replaces Mickey Callaway, who was fired after two seasons.

A nine-time All-Star during 20 major league seasons, Beltrán played for the Mets from 2005-11.

He interviewed to become New York Yankees manager after the 2017 season, when Aaron Boone was hired, and spent this season as an adviser to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman.

Beltrán becomes the first minority to fill one of the eight major league manager vacancies this offseason. Jobs previously filled include the Chicago Cubs (David Ross), Kansas City (Mike Matheny), the Los Angeles Angels (Joe Maddon), Philadelphia (Joe Girardi) and San Diego (Jayce Tingler).

Pittsburgh and San Francisco remain open.

Beltrán will be the fourth of the current managers born in Puerto Rico, joining Boston’s Alex Cora, Toronto’s Charlie Montoyo and Washington’s Dave Martinez.

AP Baseball Writer Ben Walker contributed to this report.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

