492 weeks — UConn, began Preseason 1993-94

302 — Baylor, Jan. 5, 2004

177 — Maryland, Preseason 2010-11

131 — South Carolina, Dec. 10, 2012

97 — Mississippi State, Nov. 24, 2014

Notre Dame’s streak of 234 weeks ended Monday. Tennessee has the longest streak of 565 weeks (Feb. 17, 1985-Feb. 22, 2016).

