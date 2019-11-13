Listen Live Sports

AP Top 25 Podcast: Coaching carousel picks up speed

November 13, 2019 3:22 pm
 
In the last two weeks, two Power Five coaches have been fired. College Football’s silly season is about to kick into hire gear.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and The Athletic joins AP’s Ralph Russo in an all-coaching carousel episode. Where might Arkansas and Florida State look for a new coach? Could there be moves coming at Michigan State and South Carolina? It could be a relatively quiet year for firings and hirings at the Power Five level, but what type of domino effect could be set off by a school like Southern California, which seems headed for an inevitable change.

Plus, what assistant coaches could be in the mix for a promotion?

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen http://www.westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

