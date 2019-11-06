App State goes for first win vs Ferrum

Ferrum vs. Appalachian State (0-1)

Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Appalachian State Mountaineers will be taking on the Panthers of Division III Ferrum.

DID YOU KNOW: Appalachian State went 3-8 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Mountaineers offense scored 77.8 points per matchup across those 11 contests.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.