App State goes up against Tenn. Tech

November 16, 2019 6:30 am
 
Tennessee Tech (1-3) vs. Appalachian State (2-2)

Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech and Appalachian State look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off a loss on Friday. Appalachian State lost 59-56 to Montana State, while Tennessee Tech came up short in a 64-30 game to UNC Greensboro.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The electric Justin Forrest has averaged 23.3 points and 5.8 rebounds to lead the charge for the Mountaineers. Isaac Johnson has complemented Forrest and is maintaining an average of 8.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. The Golden Eagles have been led by Keishawn Davidson, who is averaging 11.5 points and six assists.DOMINANT DAVIDSON: Davidson has connected on 40 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Golden Eagles have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Mountaineers. Appalachian State has 31 assists on 67 field goals (46.3 percent) over its previous three contests while Tennessee Tech has assists on 39 of 74 field goals (52.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Appalachian State gets to the line more often than any other Sun Belt team. The Mountaineers have averaged 27 foul shots per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

