The Associated Press
 
Argentina beats Chile to open Davis Cup Finals

November 19, 2019 8:43 am
 
MADRID (AP) — Argentina comfortably defeated Chile 2-0 to open its campaign in the Davis Cup Finals on Tuesday.

Guido Pella beat Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 6-3 and Diego Schwartzman defeated Cristian Garin 6-2, 6-2, to give the 2016 champions the opening win in Group C.

The teams are playing only two singles and a doubles in each tie, with the group winners advancing to the knockout stage.

France and Japan were tied after Jo-Wilfried Tsonga cruised past Yasutaka Uchiyama 6-2, 6-1 and Yoshihito Nishioka defeated Gael Monfils 7-5, 6-2.

Kazakhstan was leading the Netherlands after Mikhail Kukushkin beat Botic van de Zanschulp 6-2, 6-2.

Host Spain opens against Russia later Tuesday with top-ranked Rafael Nadal likely playing.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Britain’s Andy Murray will make their first appearance in the revamped competition on Wednesday.

The new Davis Cup is being played in World Cup-style with all 18 teams playing in a single venue in the same week.

It is the result of a 25-year partnership between the International Tennis Federation and Kosmos, a group co-founded by Barcelona soccer player Gerard Piqué.

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

