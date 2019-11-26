Arkansas-Pine Bluff women’s hoops player killed in shooting

LAKE VILLAGE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas-Pine Bluff women’s basketball player Sierra’Li Wade has died following a shooting at her hometown.

Liz Chapman, a corporal in the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, said in a release that the shooting occurred Monday in Henry Augustus Johnson Park in Lake Village, Arkansas. Chapman said another shooting victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Chapman said Lake Village police received a call that people were shot at the park at 5:58 p.m.

Wade was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. An investigation is continuing.

No further details about the shooting were available.

Wade, an 18-year-old freshman guard from Lake Village, hadn’t played in any of Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s first three games.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-3) is scheduled to play at No. 20 Tennessee (5-0) on Tuesday night.

