Arkansas St. opens campaign against Arkansas-Monticello

Arkansas-Monticello vs. Arkansas State (0-0)

Convocation Center, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arkansas State Red Wolves will be taking on the Boll Weevils of Division II Arkansas-Monticello. Arkansas State went 13-19 last year and finished ninth in the Sun Belt.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas State went 4-7 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Red Wolves scored 71.2 points per contest in those 11 contests.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.