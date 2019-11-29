Listen Live Sports

Army squares up against Marist

November 29, 2019 6:30 am
 
Army (2-3) vs. Marist (1-3)

McCann Center, Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army and Marist look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of losses this past Saturday. Marist lost 79-75 at home to The Citadel, while Army fell 88-73 at Binghamton.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Marist’s Michael Cubbage has averaged 11.3 points and 4.5 rebounds while Matt Turner has put up 10.8 points. For the Black Knights, Tommy Funk has averaged 11.8 points, five rebounds and 7.2 assists while Matt Wilson has put up 11.8 points and 8.2 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Funk has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Army field goals over the last three games. Funk has 11 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Black Knights have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Red Foxes. Marist has 26 assists on 62 field goals (41.9 percent) over its previous three outings while Army has assists on 51 of 82 field goals (62.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Marist offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.9 percent of its possessions, which is the 30th-lowest rate in the country. The Army defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 251st among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

