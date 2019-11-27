Listen Live Sports

Arnold lifts Cal St.-Fullerton over SE Missouri 64-57

November 27, 2019 10:14 pm
 
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Wayne Arnold had 21 points as Cal State Fullerton defeated Southeast Missouri 64-57 in the Cable Car Classic on Wednesday.

Austen Awosika had 13 points and six rebounds for Cal State Fullerton (3-3). Brandon Kamga added six rebounds.

Darrious Agnew had 15 points for the Redhawks (2-3). Sage Tolbert added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Alex Caldwell had 11 points.

Cal State Fullerton takes on Denver on Friday. Southeast Missouri plays Santa Clara on Friday.

