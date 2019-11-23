Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros’ Reddick to be ready in spring after shoulder surgery

November 23, 2019 3:14 pm
 
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick had shoulder surgery and is expected to be fully recovered by the start of spring training.

General Manager Jeff Luhnow announced Saturday that Reddick had an arthroscopic procedure on his left shoulder AC joint on Friday.

The 32-year-old Reddick batted .275 with 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 56 RBIs in 141 games last season. He finished third among American League right fielders in defensive runs saved with nine.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|23 USGIF GEOGala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas