ASU squares off against CCSU

Central Connecticut (0-2) vs. Arizona State (0-1)

Wells-Fargo Arena, Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Connecticut and Arizona State look to bounce back from losses. Central Connecticut fell short in an 87-57 game at St. John’s in its last outing. Arizona State lost 81-71 to Colorado in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: .MIGHTY MARTIN: Remy Martin has connected on 40 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 60 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona State held its 14 non-conference opponents to an average of just 72.9 points per game last year. The Sun Devils offense put up 78.9 points per matchup en route to a 10-4 record against non-Pac-12 competition. Central Connecticut went 4-7 against non-conference programs in 2018-19.

