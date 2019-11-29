Atkinson, Yale host Vermont

Vermont (6-2) vs. Yale (5-3)

John J. Lee Amphitheater, New Haven, Connecticut; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Anthony Lamb and Vermont will take on Paul Atkinson and Yale. The senior Lamb has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.8 over his last five games. Atkinson, a junior, is averaging 15 points over the last five games.

SQUAD LEADERS: Yale’s Atkinson has averaged 16.9 points and 6.6 rebounds while Jordan Bruner has put up 10.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.9 blocks. For the Catamounts, Lamb has averaged 16.8 points and eight rebounds while Stef Smith has put up 13.5 points.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Lamb has connected on 25 percent of the 52 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 38 over the last five games. He’s also converted 75.8 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Catamounts have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bulldogs. Yale has an assist on 37 of 77 field goals (48.1 percent) across its previous three contests while Vermont has assists on 48 of 94 field goals (51.1 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Yale has held opposing teams to 34.4 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Over their last five games, the Bulldogs have held opposing shooters to 34.3 percent.

