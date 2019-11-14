Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atletico’s Diego Costa may need surgery for neck injury

November 14, 2019 7:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — Striker Diego Costa has a neck injury that could require surgery and sideline him for about three months.

Atlético Madrid says X-rays on Thursday show Costa has a herniated cervical disc. The club says he will be evaluated by neurosurgery specialists in the next few days to decide which treatment options will be chosen.

If surgery is needed, Costa could be out for about three months.

The Brazil-born striker had been feeling discomfort in the neck and upper back area in recent days.

Advertisement

He played on Sunday for about 10 minutes off the bench in the team’s 3-1 win over Espanyol in the Spanish league.

Costa has two goals in 15 appearances this season.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 MILCOM 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military attache from Azerbaijan visits Oklahoma National Guard

Today in History

1969: Apollo 12 lifts off