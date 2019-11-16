ATP World Tour World Tour Finals Results

Saturday

At The O2 Arena

London

Purse: $9,000,000

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

LONDON (AP) _ Results Saturday from World Tour Finals Singles at The O2 Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinal

Stefanos Tsitsipas (6), Greece, def. Roger Federer (3), Switzerland, 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinal

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Raven Klaasen (5), South Africa, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (10), 10-6.

Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (7), France, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

