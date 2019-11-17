ATP World Tour World Tour Finals Results

Sunday
At The O2 Arena
London
Purse: $9,000,000
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
LONDON (AP) _ Results Sunday from World Tour Finals Singles at The O2 Arena (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Final
Stefanos Tsitsipas (6), Greece, def. Dominic Thiem (5), Austria, 6-7 (6), 6-2, 7-6 (4).
Men’s Doubles
Final
Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (7), France, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Raven Klaasen (5), South Africa, 6-3, 6-4.
