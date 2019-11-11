ATP World Tour World Tour Finals Results

Monday

At The O2 Arena

London

Purse: $9,000,000

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

LONDON (AP) _ Results Monday from World Tour Finals Singles at The O2 Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Group 1

Stefanos Tsitsipas (6), Greece, def. Daniil Medvedev (4), Russia, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Alexander Zverev (7), Germany, def. Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, 6-2, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Group 1

Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (3), Germany, def. Horia Tecau, Romania, and Jean-Julien Rojer (6), Netherlands, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 10-6.

Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (7), France, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, 6-3, 7-5.

