ATP World Tour World Tour Finals Results

Monday
At The O2 Arena
London
Purse: $9,000,000
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
LONDON (AP) _ Results Monday from World Tour Finals Singles at The O2 Arena (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Group 1
Stefanos Tsitsipas (6), Greece, def. Daniil Medvedev (4), Russia, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Alexander Zverev (7), Germany, def. Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, 6-2, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Group 1
Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (3), Germany, def. Horia Tecau, Romania, and Jean-Julien Rojer (6), Netherlands, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 10-6.
Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (7), France, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, 6-3, 7-5.
