Austin Peay plays SC St.

South Carolina State (2-3) vs. Austin Peay (2-3)

Winfield Dunn Center, Clarksville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay plays host to South Carolina State in an early season matchup. South Carolina State came up short in a 97-60 game at Vanderbilt on Friday. Austin Peay is coming off an 81-60 win at home against Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Austin Peay’s Terry Taylor has averaged 23 points and 9.4 rebounds while Jordyn Adams has put up 16.6 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Damni Applewhite has averaged 10 points and 5.8 rebounds while Jahmari Etienne has put up 9.8 points.TERRIFIC TERRY: Taylor has connected on 34.6 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 19 over his last three games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: South Carolina State’s Etienne has attempted 29 3-pointers and connected on 44.8 percent of them, and is 8 for 16 over his past three games.

STREAK STATS: South Carolina State has lost its last three road games, scoring 54.3 points, while allowing 86.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Austin Peay is rated first among OVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.6 percent. The Governors have averaged 13.4 offensive boards per game.

