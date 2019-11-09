Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Australia-Chile women’s friendly attracts record 20,029 fans

November 9, 2019 6:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SYDNEY (AP) — Sam Kerr scored both Australian goals in a 2-1 friendly win Saturday over Chile which Football Federation Australia said attracted a record crowd of 20,029 for a women’s soccer match in Australia.

The match, played at a new stadium in western Sydney, broke the previous mark of 16,829 for an Australia-Brazil game at Newcastle, north of Sydney, on Nov. 19, 2017.

Kerr scored in each half and has 40 goals in her past 40 games for Perth in the W-League, Chicago in the NWSL, and Australia.

She has scored 38 goals for Australia.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|8 2019 ASCD Conference on Educational...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'