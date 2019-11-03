Avalanche-Coyotes Sum

|Colorado
|0
|0
|0—0
|Arizona
|2
|1
|0—3
First Period_1, Arizona, Dvorak 5 (Keller, Kessel), 6:40 (pp). 2, Arizona, Kessel 3 (Hayton, Oesterle), 15:52.
Second Period_3, Arizona, Garland 7 (Schmaltz, Goligoski), 15:52.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Colorado 7-17-9_33. Arizona 16-3-9_28.
Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 4; Arizona 1 of 2.
Goalies_Colorado, Francouz 2-2-0 (28 shots-25 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 6-3-0 (33-33).
A_17,125 (17,125). T_2:22.
Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Travis Toomey.
