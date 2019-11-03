Avalanche-Coyotes Sums

|Colorado
|0
|0
|0—0
Arizona
|2
|1
|0—3
First Period_1, Arizona, Dvorak 5 (Keller, Kessel), 6:40 (pp). 2, Arizona, Kessel 3 (Hayton, Oesterle), 15:52. Penalties_Donskoi, COL, (holding), 6:00; Kuemper, ARI, served by Kessel, (tripping), 8:42.
Second Period_3, Arizona, Garland 7 (Schmaltz, Goligoski), 15:52. Penalties_Keller, ARI, (tripping), 2:43; Chychrun, ARI, (holding), 7:09; Hayton, ARI, (interference), 10:16; Johnson, COL, (hooking), 13:50; Kadri, COL, (roughing), 16:43; Crouse, ARI, (slashing), 16:43; Kadri, COL, Major (fighting), 16:43; Crouse, ARI, Major (fighting), 16:43.
Third Period_None. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Colorado 7-17-9_33. Arizona 16-3-9_28.
Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 4; Arizona 1 of 2.
Goalies_Colorado, Francouz 2-2-0 (28 shots-25 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 6-3-0 (33-33).
A_17,125 (17,125). T_2:22.
Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Travis Toomey.
