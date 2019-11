Avalanche-Flames Sums

By The Associated Press

Colorado 2 1 0—3 Calgary 0 1 1—2

First Period_1, Colorado, Burakovsky 9 (MacKinnon, Makar), 3:21. 2, Colorado, Burakovsky 10 (Donskoi, MacKinnon), 18:25. Penalties_Compher, COL, (interference), 15:34.

Second Period_3, Colorado, Kamenev 1 (Nichushkin, Compher), 13:15. 4, Calgary, Ryan 4 (Lucic), 17:41. Penalties_Giordano, CGY, (tripping), 4:38; Lindholm, CGY, (high sticking), 9:32.

Third Period_5, Calgary, Mangiapane 4 (Monahan, Kylington), 15:44. Penalties_Cole, COL, (high sticking), 19:39.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 7-13-6_26. Calgary 13-11-9_33.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 2; Calgary 0 of 2.

Goalies_Colorado, Grubauer 7-3-2 (33 shots-31 saves). Calgary, Rittich 9-6-3 (26-23).

A_18,698 (19,289). T_2:21.

Referees_Brad Meier, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Bevan Mills.

