Avalanche-Jets Sums

Colorado 1 0 3—4 Winnipeg 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Colorado, Makar 5 (MacKinnon, Cole), 19:01. Penalties_Scheifele, WPG, (interference), 0:31; Copp, WPG, (holding), 8:18; Cole, COL, (tripping), 11:49.

Second Period_None. Penalties_None.

Third Period_2, Colorado, MacKinnon 10 (Calvert, Donskoi), 0:18. 3, Colorado, MacKinnon 11 (Donskoi, Calvert), 7:13. 4, Colorado, Donskoi 9 (MacKinnon, Kadri), 13:13 (pp). Penalties_Wheeler, WPG, (slashing), 12:40; Barberio, COL, (tripping), 13:43.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 8-8-9_25. Winnipeg 9-12-19_40.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 1 of 3; Winnipeg 0 of 2.

Goalies_Colorado, Werner 1-0-0 (40 shots-40 saves), Francouz 4-2-0 (0-0). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 8-6-1 (25-21).

A_15,325 (15,321). T_2:23.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Andrew Smith.

