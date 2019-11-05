Avalanche-Stars Sum

|Colorado
|1
|0
|0—1
|Dallas
|2
|1
|1—4
First Period_1, Dallas, Dickinson 1, 0:19. 2, Dallas, Faksa 3 (Radulov, Seguin), 5:46. 3, Colorado, Compher 2 (Makar, Kamenev), 19:24.
Second Period_4, Dallas, Faksa 4 (Lindell, Klingberg), 10:54 (pp).
Third Period_5, Dallas, Perry 2 (Hanley, Fedun), 6:49.
Shots on Goal_Colorado 5-11-21_37. Dallas 13-13-12_38.
Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 8; Dallas 1 of 7.
Goalies_Colorado, Grubauer 6-3-2 (38 shots-34 saves). Dallas, Bishop 5-5-1 (37-36).
A_18,108 (18,532). T_2:34.
Referees_Chris Rooney, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Bryan Pancich, James Tobias.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.