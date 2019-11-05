Avalanche-Stars Sums

Colorado 1 0 0—1 Dallas 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, Dallas, Dickinson 1, 0:19. 2, Dallas, Faksa 3 (Radulov, Seguin), 5:46. 3, Colorado, Compher 2 (Makar, Kamenev), 19:24. Penalties_Colorado bench, served by Kamenev (delay of game), 0:19; Donskoi, COL, (holding), 3:38; Zadorov, COL, (delay of game), 9:24; Comeau, DAL, (hooking), 12:24; Kadri, COL, (roughing), 13:03; Heiskanen, DAL, (interference), 15:01.

Second Period_4, Dallas, Faksa 4 (Lindell, Klingberg), 10:54 (pp). Penalties_Oleksiak, DAL, (interference), 0:58; Kamenev, COL, (tripping), 9:50; Colorado bench, served by Megna (delay of game), 10:54; Colorado bench, served by Megna (delay of game), 10:54; Comeau, DAL, (interference), 15:37; Lindell, DAL, (tripping), 17:36.

Third Period_5, Dallas, Perry 2 (Hanley, Fedun), 6:49. Penalties_Radulov, DAL, (hooking), 8:44; Radulov, DAL, (holding), 12:41; Comeau, DAL, (hooking), 18:37.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 5-11-21_37. Dallas 13-13-12_38.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 8; Dallas 1 of 7.

Goalies_Colorado, Grubauer 6-3-2 (38 shots-34 saves). Dallas, Bishop 5-5-1 (37-36).

A_18,108 (18,532). T_2:34.

Referees_Chris Rooney, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Bryan Pancich, James Tobias.

