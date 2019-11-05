Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Avalanche-Stars Sums

November 5, 2019 11:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Colorado 1 0 0—1
Dallas 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, Dallas, Dickinson 1, 0:19. 2, Dallas, Faksa 3 (Radulov, Seguin), 5:46. 3, Colorado, Compher 2 (Makar, Kamenev), 19:24. Penalties_Colorado bench, served by Kamenev (delay of game), 0:19; Donskoi, COL, (holding), 3:38; Zadorov, COL, (delay of game), 9:24; Comeau, DAL, (hooking), 12:24; Kadri, COL, (roughing), 13:03; Heiskanen, DAL, (interference), 15:01.

Second Period_4, Dallas, Faksa 4 (Lindell, Klingberg), 10:54 (pp). Penalties_Oleksiak, DAL, (interference), 0:58; Kamenev, COL, (tripping), 9:50; Colorado bench, served by Megna (delay of game), 10:54; Colorado bench, served by Megna (delay of game), 10:54; Comeau, DAL, (interference), 15:37; Lindell, DAL, (tripping), 17:36.

Third Period_5, Dallas, Perry 2 (Hanley, Fedun), 6:49. Penalties_Radulov, DAL, (hooking), 8:44; Radulov, DAL, (holding), 12:41; Comeau, DAL, (hooking), 18:37.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 5-11-21_37. Dallas 13-13-12_38.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 8; Dallas 1 of 7.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Goalies_Colorado, Grubauer 6-3-2 (38 shots-34 saves). Dallas, Bishop 5-5-1 (37-36).

A_18,108 (18,532). T_2:34.

Referees_Chris Rooney, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Bryan Pancich, James Tobias.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort provides medical services in Jamaica

Today in History

FDR re-elected for third term