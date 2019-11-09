Listen Live Sports

Avea scores 15 to carry Hawaii over Florida A&M 65-52

HONOLULU (AP) — Samuta Avea registered 15 points and nine rebounds as Hawaii defeated Florida A&M 65-52 on Friday night.

Bernardo da Silva had 11 points and seven rebounds for Hawaii (1-0). Zigmars Raimo added 10 points. Drew Buggs had seven rebounds for the home team.

Rod Melton had 11 points for the Rattlers (0-2). Kamron Reaves added 11 points. M.J. Randolph had six rebounds.

D.J. Jones, the Rattlers’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 12.0 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 7).

Hawaii plays South Dakota at home on Sunday. Florida A&M matches up against Pacific on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

