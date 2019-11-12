Listen Live Sports

Averette, Jardine lift Utah Valley past Ottawa (AZ) 101-70

November 12, 2019 11:56 pm
 
OREM, Utah (AP) — Brandon Averette had 17 points to lead five Utah Valley players in double figures as the Wolverines routed Ottawa (AZ) 101-70 on Tuesday night.

Casdon Jardine added 15 points for the Wolverines. Jamison Overton and Trey Woodbury chipped in 14 apiece and Brandon Morley added 10 while pulling down 14 rebounds. Jardine also had eight rebounds for the Wolverines, while Overton grabbed eight rebounds.

Brian Carey had 18 points for the Spirit. Elijah Simmons added 15 points. Shazier Lawson had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Utah Valley (2-1) faces UAB on the road on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

