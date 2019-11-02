Listen Live Sports

Bachus leads UT Martin over Jacksonville State 22-17

November 2, 2019 8:20 pm
 
MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — John Bachus III accounted for two touchdowns, Terry Williams scored on a 65-yard punt return and UT Martin held off Jacksonville State 22-17 on Saturday.

Bachus was 18-of-32 passing for 245 yards, threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score from 10 yards out to lead the Skyhawks (6-3, 5-1 Ohio Valley Conference), who rebounded from a 17-10 loss at Southeast Missouri that snapped a four-game win streak.

Zerrick Cooper threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score to lead Jacksonville State (6-4, 3-3).

Williams scored with 24 seconds left in the third quarter, but the 2-point conversion failed to give UT Martin a 19-13 lead.

Bryant Wallace’s 37-yard field goal pulled the Gamecocks to 19-16, and Ryan Courtright’s 18-yard field goal for the Skyhawks capped the scoring with 5:46 remaining.

Jacksonville State crossed midfield on its last two possessions but turned the ball over on downs both times.

