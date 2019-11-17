Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Badgers use balanced attack to defeat rival Marquette 77-61

November 17, 2019 3:44 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Brevin Pritzl had 15 points and 13 rebounds off the bench, and each of Wisconsin’s five starters scored in double figures as the Badgers defeated in-state rival Marquette 77-61 on Sunday.

Brad Davison also had 15 points for Wisconsin (3-1), which won its 12th straight non-conference home game and 300th game at the Kohl Center, which opened in January 1998.

Koby McEwen scored a game-high 19 points for Marquette (2-1), which suffered its first loss of the season. The Golden Eagles were seeking back-to-back wins against Big Ten opponents following their come-from-behind victory over Purdue on Wednesday,

The Badgers held a 34-29 lead at halftime with 11 of their points coming off Marquette’s nine first-half turnovers. Wisconsin also outscored the Golden Eagles 18-4 in the paint before the break. Markus Howard had 16 points in the first half on 6-of-12 shooting, while the rest of Marquette shot 4 of 13 from the field. Howard finished with 18.

Advertisement

Wisconsin came out firing in the second half, hitting eight 3-pointers in the period to pull away.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

BIG PICTURE

The rivalry between the two programs, which dates to 1917, stays in the hands of the Badgers. Of the 216 all-time meetings, Wisconsin now holds a 68-58 all-time advantage.

UP NEXT

Marquette: Hosts Robert Morris on Saturday.

Wisconsin: Host Green Bay on Thursday.

___

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Follow Keith Jenkins on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MrKeithJenkins

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|17 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Lassen (DDG 82) receives cargo during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1777: Articles of Confederation adopted