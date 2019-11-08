Listen Live Sports

Balanced attack helps Yale rout Oberlin College 94-37

November 8, 2019 9:52 pm
 
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Paul Atkinson tossed in 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting and Azar Swain scored 11 as Yale routed Division III member Oberlin College 94-37 on Friday night.

Jordan Bruner added eight rebounds and blocked three shots for the Bulldogs (2-0). Thirteen of 14 players scored for Yale. Starting guard Eric Monroe was the only Bulldog who didn’t score, but he took only one shot and handed out five assists.

Yale plays the Ohio school because it is coached by former Bulldogs standout guard Isaiah Cavaco, a 2001 graduate who played and served as an assistant under Yale coach James Jones.

Yale plays San Francisco on the road on Monday.

