Balotelli targeted with more racism _ by his club president

MILAN (AP) — Mario Balotelli was the subject of a racist remark made by the president of his club Monday in the latest discriminatory incident of a Serie A season marred by derogatory chants and other offensive behavior.

The 29-year-old Balotelli has struggled since returning to Serie A with Brescia, his hometown club, and was dropped from the weekend’s match following a dispute with coach Fabio Grosso.

Asked about Balotelli on Monday, Brescia president Massimo Cellino said: “He’s black, what can I say, he’s working on clearing himself but he’s having a lot of difficulty.”

Brescia later attempted to downplay Cellino’s comment, saying in a statement that it was merely “a quip” that was “clearly misunderstood.” The club added that Cellino was “attempting to downplay the excessive media coverage by protecting (Balotelli).”

Balotelli experienced racism at the beginning of his career in Italy, when he rose to prominence with Inter Milan, and he was also the target of racist chants earlier this month during a match at Hellas Verona.

The game in Verona was suspended for several minutes and Balotelli threatened to leave the field after angrily kicking a ball into the stands.

Derogatory chants have also been aimed at Romelu Lukaku, Franck Kessie, Dalbert Henrique, Miralem Pjanic, Ronaldo Vieira and Kalidou Koulibaly in Serie A this season. All the players targeted — except for Pjanic, who is Bosnian — are black.

