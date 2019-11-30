Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Battle leads Alabama St. past Chicago St. 67-54

November 30, 2019 3:32 pm
 
< a min read
      

NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Battle had 14 points off the bench to carry Alabama State to a 67-54 win over Chicago State in the consolation round of the Emerald Coast Classic on Saturday for coach Lewis Jackson’s 200th career victory.

Tobi Ewuosho had 13 points and eight rebounds for Alabama State (1-6), which never trailed in ending its season-opening six-game losing streak. Jacoby Ross added 11 points.

Andrew Lewis had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars (3-6), who trailed 31-17 at halftime. Xavier Johnson added 12 points, but had 10 turnovers. Jace Colley had three blocks.

Alabama State plays South Dakota on the road next Monday. Chicago State faces Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on the road on Wednesday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|3 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Waves break against the bow of the USS Paul Hamilton

Today in History

1828: Andrew Jackson elected president