Bayern stays perfect under interim coach Flick

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich stayed perfect under interim coach Hansi Flick with three wins in three games as it beat Fortuna Düsseldorf 4-0 away to move one point behind Bundesliga leader Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday.

Gladbach lost 2-0 at Union Berlin.

Goals from Benjamin Pavard, Corentin Tolisso, Serge Gnabry and Philippe Coutinho gave Bayern its second straight 4-0 win in the Bundesliga after routing Borussia Dortmund before the international break. Flick, Germany coach Joachim Löw’s former assistant, started with a 2-0 win over Olympiakos in the Champions League.

Anthony Ujah’s 15th-minute header and another in injury time from Sebastian Andersson were enough for Union to end Gladbach’s three-game winning run across all competitions, and stretch the promoted team’s own run to five straight victories.

Advertisement

Also Saturday, Wolfsburg won 2-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt, where the home side wore jerseys with a message against racism. Schalke won 2-1 at Werder Bremen, and Freiburg grabbed a 1-1 draw at Bayer Leverkusen.

Markus Gisdol was making his debut as Cologne coach at second-place Leipzig later.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.