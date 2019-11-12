Listen Live Sports

Sports News
 
BC plays High Point

November 12, 2019 6:30 am
 
High Point (0-2) vs. Boston College (2-0)

Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point plays Boston College in an early season matchup. Both teams last saw action this past weekend. Boston College won over South Florida 74-60 on Sunday, while High Point fell 89-61 at Wofford on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Boston College’s Derryck Thornton, Nik Popovic and Jay Heath have combined to account for 68 percent of all Eagles scoring this season.JUMPING FOR JOHN-MICHAEL: John-Michael Wright has connected on 57.1 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Boston College attempts more free throws per game than any other ACC team. The Eagles have averaged 25.5 free throws per game this season.

