The Associated Press
 
BC soccer coach Ed Kelly retires after 32 years

November 25, 2019 5:00 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Boston College men’s soccer coach Ed Kelly has retired after 32 years.

Kelly was the winningest coach in BC history, with a record of 289-239-67. He also spent time at Seton Hall and was one of 15 active coaches with more than 325 career victories. BC’s season ended Sunday evening.

Kelly began at BC in 1988. Since then, the Eagles have earned 13 NCAA tournament berths, reaching the Sweet 16 four times and the Elite 8 three times. Kelly was the Atlantic Coast Conference coach of the year in 2007, when BC won the conference regular-season and tournament championships while climbing to No. 1 in the country.

Kelly won a national coach of the year award in 2002 and was the Big East’s top coach three times before the Eagles joined the ACC.

