BC welcomes Wake Forest in 2019-20 season opener

Wake Forest (0-0, 0-0) vs. Boston College (0-0, 0-0)

Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College gets its 2019-20 season underway by hosting the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Wake Forest went 11-20 last year and finished 13th in the ACC, while Boston College ended up 14-17 and finished 11th in the ACC.

PREVIOUSLY: Boston College earned a 4-point victory over Wake Forest in the teams’ lone meeting a year ago.

Advertisement

DID YOU KNOW: .

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.