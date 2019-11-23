Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

BCU squares off against St. Francis (IL)

November 23, 2019 5:30 pm
 
< a min read
      

St. Francis (IL) vs. Bethune-Cookman (4-2)

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats will be taking on the Fighting Saints of NAIA member St. Francis (IL). Bethune-Cookman is coming off a 66-63 win over Eastern Illinois in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Cletrell Pope has averaged 12.3 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks this year for Bethune-Cookman. Isaiah Bailey is also a big contributor, with 12.5 points per game.EFFICIENT ERIC: Eric Ting has connected on 80 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 50 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

DID YOU KNOW: Bethune-Cookman went 3-9 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Wildcats offense scored 67.6 points per matchup across those 12 games.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|23 USGIF GEOGala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas