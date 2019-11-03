Bears-Eagles Stats

|Chicago
|0
|0
|7
|7—14
|Philadelphia
|3
|9
|7
|3—22
|First Quarter
Phi_FG Elliott 28, 6:45.
Phi_FG Elliott 28, 13:22.
Phi_Ertz 25 pass from Wentz (kick failed), 6:21.
Phi_Howard 13 run (Elliott kick), 10:37.
Chi_Montgomery 1 run (Pineiro kick), 6:29.
Chi_Montgomery 1 run (Pineiro kick), 12:43.
Phi_FG Elliott 38, :25.
A_69,796.
___
|Chi
|Phi
|First downs
|10
|26
|Total Net Yards
|164
|373
|Rushes-yards
|18-62
|35-146
|Passing
|102
|227
|Punt Returns
|4-36
|2-2
|Kickoff Returns
|3-34
|2-31
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|10-21-0
|26-39-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-23
|4-12
|Punts
|8-46.5
|5-49.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-70
|8-75
|Time of Possession
|19:42
|40:18
___
RUSHING_Chicago, Montgomery 14-40, Trubisky 2-15, Cohen 2-7. Philadelphia, Howard 19-82, Sanders 10-42, Wentz 4-15, Sproles 2-7.
PASSING_Chicago, Trubisky 10-21-0-125. Philadelphia, Wentz 26-39-0-239.
RECEIVING_Chicago, Gabriel 3-69, Montgomery 3-36, Cohen 2-9, Robinson 1-6, Patterson 1-5. Philadelphia, Ertz 9-103, Goedert 4-39, Jeffery 4-36, Sanders 3-31, Agholor 3-21, D.Jackson 1-5, Sproles 1-3, Howard 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
