Bears-Eagles Stats

November 3, 2019 4:13 pm
 
Chicago 0 0 7 7—14
Philadelphia 3 9 7 3—22
First Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 28, 6:45.

Second Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 28, 13:22.

Phi_Ertz 25 pass from Wentz (kick failed), 6:21.

Third Quarter

Phi_Howard 13 run (Elliott kick), 10:37.

Chi_Montgomery 1 run (Pineiro kick), 6:29.

Fourth Quarter

Chi_Montgomery 1 run (Pineiro kick), 12:43.

Phi_FG Elliott 38, :25.

A_69,796.

___

Chi Phi
First downs 10 26
Total Net Yards 164 373
Rushes-yards 18-62 35-146
Passing 102 227
Punt Returns 4-36 2-2
Kickoff Returns 3-34 2-31
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 10-21-0 26-39-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-23 4-12
Punts 8-46.5 5-49.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 9-70 8-75
Time of Possession 19:42 40:18

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Montgomery 14-40, Trubisky 2-15, Cohen 2-7. Philadelphia, Howard 19-82, Sanders 10-42, Wentz 4-15, Sproles 2-7.

PASSING_Chicago, Trubisky 10-21-0-125. Philadelphia, Wentz 26-39-0-239.

RECEIVING_Chicago, Gabriel 3-69, Montgomery 3-36, Cohen 2-9, Robinson 1-6, Patterson 1-5. Philadelphia, Ertz 9-103, Goedert 4-39, Jeffery 4-36, Sanders 3-31, Agholor 3-21, D.Jackson 1-5, Sproles 1-3, Howard 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

