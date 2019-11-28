Listen Live Sports

Bears-Lions Stats

November 28, 2019 4:11 pm
 
Chicago 7 3 7 7—24
Detroit 14 3 0 3—20
First Quarter

Chi_Al.Robinson 10 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), 11:37.

Det_Golladay 75 pass from Blough (Prater kick), 11:01.

Det_M.Jones 8 pass from Blough (Prater kick), 4:12.

Second Quarter

Det_FG Prater 25, 3:10.

Chi_FG Pineiro 30, :22.

Third Quarter

Chi_Horsted 18 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), 4:44.

Fourth Quarter

Det_FG Prater 24, 10:47.

Chi_Montgomery 3 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), 2:17.

A_65,412.

Chi Det
First downs 22 19
Total Net Yards 419 364
Rushes-yards 23-88 27-105
Passing 331 259
Punt Returns 2-(minu 3-14
Kickoff Returns 2-90 1-17
Interceptions Ret. 1-4 1-19
Comp-Att-Int 29-38-1 22-38-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-7 2-21
Punts 3-48.0 5-46.2
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 10-89 9-85
Time of Possession 30:50 29:10

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Montgomery 16-75, Cohen 3-9, Trubisky 4-4. Detroit, Scarbrough 21-83, Johnson 3-12, McKissic 2-9, Blough 1-1.

PASSING_Chicago, Trubisky 29-38-1-338. Detroit, Blough 22-38-1-280.

RECEIVING_Chicago, Miller 9-140, Al.Robinson 8-86, Wims 5-56, Cohen 4-26, Montgomery 2-12, Horsted 1-18. Detroit, Hockenson 6-18, Golladay 4-158, M.Jones 3-40, Amendola 3-32, Johnson 3-17, McKissic 3-15.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

