Bears-Lions Stats

|Chicago
|7
|3
|7
|7—24
|Detroit
|14
|3
|0
|3—20
|First Quarter
Chi_Al.Robinson 10 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), 11:37.
Det_Golladay 75 pass from Blough (Prater kick), 11:01.
Det_M.Jones 8 pass from Blough (Prater kick), 4:12.
Det_FG Prater 25, 3:10.
Chi_FG Pineiro 30, :22.
Chi_Horsted 18 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), 4:44.
Det_FG Prater 24, 10:47.
Chi_Montgomery 3 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), 2:17.
A_65,412.
___
|Chi
|Det
|First downs
|22
|19
|Total Net Yards
|419
|364
|Rushes-yards
|23-88
|27-105
|Passing
|331
|259
|Punt Returns
|2-(minu
|3-14
|Kickoff Returns
|2-90
|1-17
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-4
|1-19
|Comp-Att-Int
|29-38-1
|22-38-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-7
|2-21
|Punts
|3-48.0
|5-46.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|10-89
|9-85
|Time of Possession
|30:50
|29:10
___
RUSHING_Chicago, Montgomery 16-75, Cohen 3-9, Trubisky 4-4. Detroit, Scarbrough 21-83, Johnson 3-12, McKissic 2-9, Blough 1-1.
PASSING_Chicago, Trubisky 29-38-1-338. Detroit, Blough 22-38-1-280.
RECEIVING_Chicago, Miller 9-140, Al.Robinson 8-86, Wims 5-56, Cohen 4-26, Montgomery 2-12, Horsted 1-18. Detroit, Hockenson 6-18, Golladay 4-158, M.Jones 3-40, Amendola 3-32, Johnson 3-17, McKissic 3-15.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.