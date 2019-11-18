Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Bears’ Nagy says Trubisky lifted because of hip pain

November 18, 2019 2:51 pm
 
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy insists he pulled Mitchell Trubisky near the end of Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams because of pain in his right hip and not because he’s ready to bench his struggling quarterback.

Nagy said Monday the decision to have Chase Daniel work Chicago’s final drive was “completely based off” Trubisky’s injury. He wasn’t sure about his quarterback’s status, with Chicago (4-6) hosting the New York Giants (2-8) this week.

Nagy says Trubisky suffered a right hip pointer when he took a knee from Michael Brockers as Troy Hill sacked him near the end of the second quarter. He got treatment at halftime, led the Bears on an 80-yard touchdown drive to start the third quarter, but his hip tightened.

