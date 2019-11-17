Bears-Rams Stats

|Chicago
|0
|0
|7
|0—
|7
|L.A. Rams
|0
|10
|0
|7—17
|Second Quarter
La_FG Zuerlein 38, 11:31.
La_Gurley 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 3:28.
Chi_Cohen 14 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), 7:10.
La_Brown 5 run (Zuerlein kick), 3:31.
A_70,758.
|Chi
|La
|First downs
|17
|13
|Total Net Yards
|267
|283
|Rushes-yards
|24-74
|34-110
|Passing
|193
|173
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-85
|1-27
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-6
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-47-1
|11-18-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-6
|0-0
|Punts
|6-43.0
|6-54.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|2-25
|6-34
|Time of Possession
|32:44
|27:16
RUSHING_Chicago, Cohen 9-39, Montgomery 14-31, Trubisky 1-4. Los Angeles, Gurley 25-97, Brown 5-15, Goff 3-3, Reynolds 1-(minus 5).
PASSING_Chicago, Trubisky 24-43-1-190, Daniel 1-4-0-9. Los Angeles, Goff 11-18-1-173.
RECEIVING_Chicago, Gabriel 7-57, Miller 6-54, Cohen 5-35, Robinson 4-15, Montgomery 1-19, Wims 1-11, Braunecker 1-8. Los Angeles, Reynolds 3-55, Kupp 3-53, Gurley 3-36, Everett 1-20, Thomas 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Chicago, Pineiro 48, Pineiro 47.
