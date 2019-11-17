Listen Live Sports

Bears-Rams Stats

November 17, 2019 11:54 pm
 
Chicago 0 0 7 0— 7
L.A. Rams 0 10 0 7—17
Second Quarter

La_FG Zuerlein 38, 11:31.

La_Gurley 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 3:28.

Third Quarter

Chi_Cohen 14 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), 7:10.

Fourth Quarter

La_Brown 5 run (Zuerlein kick), 3:31.

A_70,758.

Chi La
First downs 17 13
Total Net Yards 267 283
Rushes-yards 24-74 34-110
Passing 193 173
Punt Returns 0-0 2-0
Kickoff Returns 3-85 1-27
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 1-6
Comp-Att-Int 25-47-1 11-18-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-6 0-0
Punts 6-43.0 6-54.8
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-1
Penalties-Yards 2-25 6-34
Time of Possession 32:44 27:16

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Cohen 9-39, Montgomery 14-31, Trubisky 1-4. Los Angeles, Gurley 25-97, Brown 5-15, Goff 3-3, Reynolds 1-(minus 5).

PASSING_Chicago, Trubisky 24-43-1-190, Daniel 1-4-0-9. Los Angeles, Goff 11-18-1-173.

RECEIVING_Chicago, Gabriel 7-57, Miller 6-54, Cohen 5-35, Robinson 4-15, Montgomery 1-19, Wims 1-11, Braunecker 1-8. Los Angeles, Reynolds 3-55, Kupp 3-53, Gurley 3-36, Everett 1-20, Thomas 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Chicago, Pineiro 48, Pineiro 47.

