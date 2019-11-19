Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Belgium routs Cyprus 6-1 to stay perfect in Euro qualifying

November 19, 2019 4:50 pm
 
BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium completed its Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with a perfect record and another big win, routing Cyprus 6-1 on Tuesday.

Kevin De Bruyne and Christian Benteke both scored twice for the Red Devils at the King Baudoin stadium as the hosts, which had already qualified as Group I winners, easily overturned an early deficit.

Benteke canceled out defender Nicholas Ioannou’s opener in the 16th minute and Belgium was then in complete control for the remainder of the game.

Forward Yannick Carrasco was also on the scoresheet for Belgium and Christoforou Kypros scored an own goal.

Belgium lived up to its billing as the world’s top-ranked national team by scoring a qualifying-best 40 goals in 10 matches, with 15 different players netting. Roberto Martinez’s team only conceded three goals.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

