Bell leads Jacksonville over NC A&T 61-45

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — David Bell tallied 16 points and 14 rebounds to carry Jacksonville to a 61-45 win over North Carolina A&T on Saturday.

Kevin Norman added 12 points for Jacksonville (4-5). Destin Barnes added seven rebounds.

Ronald Jackson had 10 rebounds for the Aggies (2-6).

Jacksonville plays Marquette on the road on Wednesday. NC A&T plays Longwood at home on Wednesday.

