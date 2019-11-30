Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bell leads Jacksonville over NC A&T 61-45

November 30, 2019 5:27 pm
 
< a min read
      

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — David Bell tallied 16 points and 14 rebounds to carry Jacksonville to a 61-45 win over North Carolina A&T on Saturday.

Kevin Norman added 12 points for Jacksonville (4-5). Destin Barnes added seven rebounds.

Ronald Jackson had 10 rebounds for the Aggies (2-6).

Jacksonville plays Marquette on the road on Wednesday. NC A&T plays Longwood at home on Wednesday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|3 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Waves break against the bow of the USS Paul Hamilton

Today in History

1828: Andrew Jackson elected president