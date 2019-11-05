Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bell lifts North Texas over Oklahoma Christian 79-40

November 5, 2019 10:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Thomas Bell posted 16 points as North Texas easily beat Oklahoma Christian 79-40 on Tuesday night.

Zachary Simmons had 14 points for North Texas. Umoja Gibson added 12 points.

Dedrian Parmer Jr. and Johnatan Reyes-Valdez led Oklahoma Christian with seven points each.

North Texas visits No. 25 VCU on the road on Friday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort provides medical services in Jamaica

Today in History

FDR re-elected for third term