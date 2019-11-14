Listen Live Sports

Belmont faces BC

November 14, 2019 3:30 pm
 
Belmont (1-1) vs. Boston College (3-0)

Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont and Boston College both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of an easy home victory in their last game. Boston College earned a 59-33 win over High Point on Wednesday, while Belmont won easily 95-63 over Samford on Monday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Boston College’s Derryck Thornton, Steffon Mitchell and Nik Popovic have collectively accounted for 51 percent of all Eagles points this season.ACCURATE ADAM: Adam Kunkel has connected on 55 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 40 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Belmont as a team has made 11.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is sixth-most among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

