Belmont puts streak on line vs St. Louis

Belmont (4-1) vs. Saint Louis (4-1)

Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it takes on Saint Louis. Belmont is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. Saint Louis is coming off a 67-55 win at home over High Point in its most recent game.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Saint Louis has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Jordan Goodwin, Hasahn French, Yuri Collins and Gibson Jimerson have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 61 percent of all Billikens points over the last five games.ACCURATE ADAM: Adam Kunkel has connected on 48.9 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 22 of 45 over his last five games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Billikens have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bruins. Saint Louis has 49 assists on 77 field goals (63.6 percent) over its past three matchups while Belmont has assists on 55 of 95 field goals (57.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Belmont as a collective unit has made 11.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is eighth-most among Division I teams.

