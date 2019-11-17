Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bengals-Raiders Stats

November 17, 2019 7:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Cincinnati 7 0 3 0—10
Oakland 0 14 0 3—17
First Quarter

Cin_Mixon 3 run (Bullock kick), 3:03.

Second Quarter

Oak_Moreau 2 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 6:50.

Oak_Carr 3 run (Carlson kick), 1:37.

Third Quarter

Cin_FG Bullock 40, 7:25.

Advertisement
Fourth Quarter

Oak_FG Carlson 20, 9:12.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

A_51,921.

___

Cin Oak
First downs 16 20
Total Net Yards 246 386
Rushes-yards 22-173 34-113
Passing 73 273
Punt Returns 3-32 1-0
Kickoff Returns 2-58 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-4 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 13-31-1 25-29-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 5-42 3-19
Punts 5-45.0 5-43.2
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 4-40 7-42
Time of Possession 24:38 35:22

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cincinnati, Mixon 15-86, Finley 3-47, Bernard 3-30, Boyd 1-10. Oakland, Jacobs 23-112, Ingold 1-3, Carr 5-1, Richard 2-0, Washington 2-(minus 1), Waller 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Cincinnati, Finley 13-31-1-115. Oakland, Carr 25-29-1-292.

RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Tate 4-56, Eifert 3-21, Uzomah 2-5, Mixon 1-17, Bernard 1-16, Erickson 1-0, Boyd 1-0. Oakland, Waller 5-78, Renfrow 5-66, Ty.Williams 4-82, Jones 3-25, Jacobs 3-12, Washington 2-14, Moreau 2-8, Richard 1-7.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cincinnati, Bullock 53.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|17 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Lassen (DDG 82) receives cargo during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1777: Articles of Confederation adopted