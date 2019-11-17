Bengals-Raiders Stats

Cincinnati 7 0 3 0—10 Oakland 0 14 0 3—17 First Quarter

Cin_Mixon 3 run (Bullock kick), 3:03.

Second Quarter

Oak_Moreau 2 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 6:50.

Oak_Carr 3 run (Carlson kick), 1:37.

Third Quarter

Cin_FG Bullock 40, 7:25.

Fourth Quarter

Oak_FG Carlson 20, 9:12.

A_51,921.

___

Cin Oak First downs 16 20 Total Net Yards 246 386 Rushes-yards 22-173 34-113 Passing 73 273 Punt Returns 3-32 1-0 Kickoff Returns 2-58 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 1-4 1-0 Comp-Att-Int 13-31-1 25-29-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 5-42 3-19 Punts 5-45.0 5-43.2 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1 Penalties-Yards 4-40 7-42 Time of Possession 24:38 35:22

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cincinnati, Mixon 15-86, Finley 3-47, Bernard 3-30, Boyd 1-10. Oakland, Jacobs 23-112, Ingold 1-3, Carr 5-1, Richard 2-0, Washington 2-(minus 1), Waller 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Cincinnati, Finley 13-31-1-115. Oakland, Carr 25-29-1-292.

RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Tate 4-56, Eifert 3-21, Uzomah 2-5, Mixon 1-17, Bernard 1-16, Erickson 1-0, Boyd 1-0. Oakland, Waller 5-78, Renfrow 5-66, Ty.Williams 4-82, Jones 3-25, Jacobs 3-12, Washington 2-14, Moreau 2-8, Richard 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cincinnati, Bullock 53.

